Those looking to check out Arctic Cat's 2021 models can catch the brand-new BLAST mid-size sleds, Riot X, M 8000 Mountain Cat ALPHA ONE with ATAC and the rest of the 2021 lineup on display at any of the events listed below. Select sleds will be available for demo rides at the starred events and is subject to change.

Dates Event Location January 17 - 19 Snowmobile Derby* Eagle River, WI February 21 - 22 Snocross NY* Salamanca, NY March 6 - 7 Go North Snowfest* Colebrook, NH March 6 - 7 Snofest* Old Forge, NY March 9 - 10 Sneak Peek Canada - Laval Place Sports Expert (Place Forzani) Laval, Quebec March 13 - 14 Sneak Peek Canada - Quebec City Complexe Capitale Helicoptere - Quebec City, Quebec March 13 - 14 Snocross* Grand Rapids, MI March 13 - 14 Spring Fling (Snowmobile Expo)* West Yellowstone, MT March 17 - 18 Sneak Peek Canada - Kanata Bell Sensplex - Kanata, Ontario March 19 - 22 Jackson Hole Hill Climb* Jackson Hole ,WY March 20 - 22 Snocross Grand Finale* Lake Geneva, WI March 20 - 21 Sneak Peek Canada - Barrie Bradford Greenhouses - Barrie, Ontario March 25 Sneak Peek Canada - Winnipeg Red River Exhibition Park - Winnipeg, Manitoba March 27 Sneak Peek Canada - Saskatoon Prarieland Park - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan March 29 Sneak Peek Canada - Edmonton Servus Credit Union Place - Edmonton, Alberta

*demos available if weather and snow conditions permit.

List is subject to change. Please check website for the most current list.