MV Agusta bike awarded for design excellence

MV Agusta was recognized as one of Lombardy’s Design Excellences during a ceremony to be held in Milan at Palazzo Pirelli on Dec. 17. The award’s jury was won over by the Superveloce 800’s timeless elegance and breathtaking looks. Having been presented with an incredible response at the EICMA International Motorcycle show in Milan, the motorcycle has entered production and as with all MV Agusta’s be produced at the historic Schiranna factory near Milan.

ADI, the Association for Industrial Design, together with Lombardy’s Regional Government, recognized the work of MV Agusta’s Centro Ricerche Castiglioni design team, headed by Adrian Morton, in bringing significant innovation and originality to the normally conservative vintage-retro segment. For the Neo-Retro Superveloce 800, as with all MV’s products, the design approach focused principally on performance, letting function determine shape, in the purest MV Agusta tradition. The result is a bike of rare beauty and essential design, serving a single purpose: speed.

Superveloce 800 is presently also a candidate for the prestigious Compasso d’Oro 2020 award from the ADI Foundation, whose objectives are the protection and the dissemination of design culture, and also of its legacy, promoting a design ethics of sustainability and quality.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “This award recognises the hard work and the passion of all the women and men of MV Agusta who contribute, with their daily work, to the crafting of true pieces of motorcycle art. They accomplish the daily miracle of shaping beauty and performance into a single object of desire.”

“Having won the Concorso di Eleganza in 2019 with the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro to be awarded with a recognition outside the motorcycle sector is an incredible honour and a testament to the energy and passion we dedicate to every project.” said Adrian Morton, MV Agusta Design Director.