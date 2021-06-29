Riders Share adds off-road motorcycle rentals

As demand for outdoor adventure continues throughout the summer, Riders Share has announced that users can now rent adventure and dual-sport motorcycles on the peer-to-peer platform.

According to the announcement, Riders Share offers the newest models from BMW, Ducati, Honda Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha for customers to choose from. Motorcycles can be rented on a one-off basis from the site or utilizing a Rider Pass subscription.

“We are really excited to be able to offer adventure and dual-sport motorcycle rentals on the platform, especially since the adventure motorcycle market is one of the fastest growing segments in all of motorcycling,” said Guillermo Cornejo, CEO of Riders Share in the announcement. “There is something uniquely American about getting out on a motorcycle and exploring nature, so we are happy to help make it more attainable for users across the country.”