A student at Louisiana State University broke into the school’s football stadium, hopped aboard a side-by-side and proceeded to do $8,000 in damage to the field, according to a report in USA Today.

The 19-year-old student and his comrade apparently were spotted twice on security cameras before being nabbed. The driver was booked on charges of simple burglary, criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the USA Today report.

