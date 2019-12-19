WPS adds distribution agreement with Dunlop

Dunlop Tires and Western Powersports (WPS) have announced a new distribution partnership that will bring the Dunlop brand to WPS dealers across the nation.

Beginning in January 2020, WPS will start shipping the complete Dunlop motorcycle tire line and educating their vast dealer network on the iconic brand. Dunlop staff will be on hand at the WPS National Sales Meeting as they introduce their team to the WPS sales force as well as conduct training and participate in team building events.

“We are genuinely excited to begin this new relationship with WPS,” explained Dunlop’s Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing Mike Buckley. “[WPS CEO] Craig Shoemaker and his leadership team have done an outstanding job building all their brands. We believe many of the strategies WPS executes align solidly with Dunlop, especially in areas like support for the highest levels of professional racing as witnessed by both our support of Supercross. Distribution is key in our industry and we are excited to give U.S. powersports dealers more options to receive Dunlop tires.”

“Dunlop is an industry recognized brand that fits perfectly within the WPS portfolio,” Shoemaker said. “Our new partnership continues the tradition of offering our dealer network the best brands in the industry. I am confident our world-class customer service and nationwide delivery system will foster future growth for both Dunlop and WPS dealers across the nation.”