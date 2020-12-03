Off to buy a trail groomer, he also bought a dealership

There’s nothing like a good yarn that describes how a dealership changed owners, especially if it's a snowmobile dealer as we endure 40 degrees and sun with no snow in sight. Hexco Motorsports in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was formerly Ecklund Motorsports Oshkosh. A trip by a couple of snowmobile club members to pick up a new trail groomer turned into a business acquisition for Jeremy Probst and a sale for Kirk Ecklund.

Jeremy Probst has been loving life as owner of Hexco Motorsports in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Powersports Business staff reporter Nick Longworth gets inside Hexco Motorsports in the latest edition of the magazine. Click the image below to read the article.

Click the image above to read the article.