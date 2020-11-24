Attention product managers: 2021 Nifty 50 application launches

Powersports Business today launched the online application for the 2021 Nifty 50 program for parts, accessories, apparel, service providers, F&I companies, DMS businesses and website providers. Brands are permitted up to two entries each. Only the first two entries from a brand will be considered. The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Aftermarket and OEM products are eligible.

Click the link below to complete the application:

https://www.tfaforms.com/4869027

“As usual, there’s no better way to get through the week before the Thanksgiving than by thinking about which product your brand wants to submit for the Nifty 50,” Powersports Business editor in chief Dave McMahon said. “We’re celebrating our 22nd year of the program, and we look forward to seeing the latest innovations that will be in dealerships for 2021."

The Nifty 50 products and services for 2021 are meant to drive dealer profitability, and are selected by Powersports Business editors. No testing of products is done.

To be eligible, products and services must be new or substantially improved from previous years and be ready for delivery in calendar 2021.

In addition to receiving a certificate that honors their 2021 Powersports Business Nifty 50 selection, winners will be featured in the February edition of Powersports Business and listed in a PSB-produced e-blast to the industry following the publication of the magazine.

Not responsible at your company for these types of projects but want to get some promotion and publicity for a product you worked on? Forward the link to someone in marketing or sales and tell 'em to get on it!

— Dave