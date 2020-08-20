Drag Specialties Seats launches Predator 2-Up for FL

Are your customers in need of a style boost and added comfort for their dresser? You’ll want to direct them to the new Drag Specialties Seats Predator 2-Up for Harley-Davidson FL models.

The molded polyurethane foam provides maximum comfort and has a narrow driver’s cut for better leg clearance. The seat features solar-reflective leather in the seating area, a patented process that reduces surface temperature by as much as 25 degress F for a cooler seat along with greater durability. The thermoformed ABS seat base gives the perfect fit while the carpeted bottom and rubber bumpers protect paint.

The seats are available in smooth, smooth vinyl or double-diamond stitch with black, silver or red thread. They’re made in the U.S.A. for 2008-2020 FLHT/ FLHR/ FLHRC/ FLTR/ FLHX/ FLHTC/ FLHTCU models. Suggested retail price is $309.95 – 419.95.