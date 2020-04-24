Home » News » Hisun » HISUN USA names new national sales manager

April 24, 2020

McKinney, Texas-based HISUN Motor Corp., USA has appointed Jason Walling as national sales manger. Larry Vandiver, who previously held the role, is now executive consultant.

Walling brings 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the powersports industry with former roles in notable companies including KYMCO USA, Parts Unlimited and the International Motorcycle Shows. Most recently he was brand manager for Kayo USA.

Walling will be responsible for leading all dealer sales operations, including meeting all sales objectives across all regions, enhancing dealer partnerships, creating sales strategies and developing national sales programs for the U.S. dealer network.

Jason Walling, national sales manager, HISUN Motor Corp., USA
