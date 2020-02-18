Bintelli Sprint scooter returns to 2020 lineup

Bintelli’s most popular model in company history, the Bintelli Sprint 49cc scooter, is now available and returning to dealerships nationwide.

In 2018, Bintelli’s bodywork mold broke, which caused production of their bestselling model to halt.

“It was devastating. My number one seller of all time had to go on the backburner while we worked to find another manufacturing partner to assist us with re-creating the injection mold from scratch,” said Jason Perske, Bintelli vice president.

With the re-release of the Bintelli Sprint, Bintelli has upgraded several components, including adding LED head lights, LED turn signals, LED brake lights and a color-matching rear storage trunk. Several other components have been upgraded and improved as well.

The Sprint offers a more comfortable ride, higher seat height, more storage and additional features than other scooters in its price point.

Bintelli president Justin Jackrel was excited to finally make the announcement that the Sprint is back in stock.

“It’s been a long year and a half but we made it back,” Jackrel said. “Not only did we improve the Sprint from front to back, but we lowered the price to our dealer family as well. The response since the re-release was announced has been overwhelmingly positive!”

The Sprint is offered in burgundy, blue, charcoal, and white color schemes.