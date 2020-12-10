Duncan promoted to McGraw Powersports national sales manager

After a five-year tenure of McGraw Powersports’ regional sales manager overseeing its southern region, Jason Duncan has been promoted to the newly created position of national sales manager.



As national sales manager, Duncan will oversee dealer production across the U.S., including outside and inside sales roles, and partnerships with OEMs as well as dealership groups.



“We are very excited to have Jason in the newly created role of national sales manager,” said Mike Budnyk, EVP of sales, in an announcement.



His knowledge of the powersports industry is tremendous and we feel that his vast experience and passion for his work will help McGraw Powersports continue to offer the best service and products in the industry. Under Jason’s leadership, we will be able to develop new sales representatives to better serve our growing dealership network.”



Jason Duncan