Three men have been arrested in connection to the theft of several units from Fun Center Powersports in Bensalem, PA. The burglary occurred when four people drove a U-Haul into the business just after 2am on Tuesday, where they proceeded to load up the van with seven stolen dirt bikes.

The thieves were arrested forty minutes later when they returned to the area, presumably to steal more from the business.

Read more from CBS Philly here.