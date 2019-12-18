Honda donates Pioneer 1000s to Caselli Foundation for emergency support

Last week during the seventh annual Caselli Ride Day at Fox Raceway, American Honda presented two Pioneer 1000 multipurpose side-by-sides to the Kurt Caselli Foundation. The event, which included track riding sessions, games, raffles, music and other activities, raised funds to benefit the Kurt Caselli Foundation.

Established in honor of the late off-road legend Kurt Caselli, the Foundation focuses on the safety of off-road racers. Since its 2013 inception, it has raised over $1 million and will have spent over $700,000 on safety initiatives. Its safety and scholarship budget for 2020 is $120,000. The Foundation plans to modify the Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles with emergency-response equipment, and to use them to simplify access to injured riders for first responders.

"The Kurt Caselli Foundation wouldn't be here without the great support of the fans, off-road community and powersports industry," said Donny Emler, President of the Kurt Caselli Foundation. "Having American Honda step up this year to support the Foundation with our Riders 1st Responders program will help us take our safety program to the next level! When riders show up to events and see that safety is the number-one priority for them and that the Kurt Caselli Foundation has helped raise the bar, it's an incredible feeling."

"We're big believers in the goals of the Kurt Caselli foundation, and we're excited to be able to support them with their important work," said Chris Cox, Manager of Experiential Marketing & P.R. at American Honda. "Kurt was obviously a great racer and a worthy opponent but, more importantly, he was also a good man off the track. I'm sure he would be proud of the achievements made in his name by his family and friends, and we appreciate having the opportunity to be a part of the Riders 1st Responders project."