Dealership named first in world for new H-D bike sales

Ever wondered what it takes to sell more new Harley-Davidson motorcycles than any other dealership in the world? Only one dealership can answer that question, and it’s Riverside Harley-Davidson in California.

Riverside Harley-Davidson was named the No. 1 dealership in the world for new Harley-Davidson motorcycle sales in 2019, Powersports Business has learned.

Riverside Harley-Davidson also has been awarded the Gold Bar & Shield Award by the Harley-Davidson Motor Company for 2019 as it smashed its sales records.