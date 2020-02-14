Textron Specialized Vehicles recall affects 20,000 ORVs

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling about 20,000 gas-powered E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker off-road vehicles.

The starter generator wire can be improperly secured, allowing it to come into contact with the vehicle’s exhaust, posing a fire hazard.

The number of units affected is 20,573.

This recall involves gas-powered E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker brand off-road vehicles manufactured from November 2018 through June 2019 with certain non-sequential serial numbers ranging from 3377720 to 3440924. The serial number is located on the kick panel below the driver side seat.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled off-road vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles for a free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Textron Specialized Vehicles has received 13 reports of melted and/or burned wires and electrical components and loss of vehicle function in some cases, including one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.

They vehicles were sold at E-Z-GO, Cushman and Tracker off road dealerships nationwide from November 2018 through October 2019 for between $6,300 and $13,400.

The manufacturer is Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia.