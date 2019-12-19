SHOEI releases light intelligent shield for ADV lineup

SHOEI Safety Helmet Corp has launched the highly-anticipated CNS-2 Transitions light intelligent shield.

Specially designed for the SHOEI Hornet X2 dual-sport/adventure touring helmet model, the CNS-2 Transitions light intelligent shield expands the range of photochromic shield offerings available for SHOEI helmet models. Motorcyclists have been enjoying the benefits of the CWR-1 Transitions shields on their X-Fourteen, RF-1200, and RF-SR road helmets since 2013, and the all-new CNS-2 Transitions shield now allows the advanced photochromic technology to be enjoyed by adventure riders, as well.

Whether dominating the racetrack or out for a pleasure ride, motorcyclists know the importance of clear, crisp vision. Traditionally, riders deal with changing light conditions by carrying two shields (one clear, one tinted) with them at all times. Transitions light intelligent shields not only eliminate the need to carry multiple shields, they actually enhance vision by seamlessly adapting to the optimal tint in all conditions (and clear at night).

The perfect match for a variety of riding terrain and light conditions, the Hornet X2's all-road versatility can now be further enhanced with the all-new CNS-2 Transitions shield. The technology is activated by UV light and blocks 100% of UV rays, protecting the riders’ eyes and providing a more comfortable ride, free of squinting and eye strain.

“We’ve had great success with the Transitions shield in some of our best-selling helmet styles,” said Hiroshi Maeda, president of Shoei Safety Helmet Corp. “We know from riders who’ve worn it how indispensable the product is, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to expand to more styles, offering the amazing technology to even more riders.”