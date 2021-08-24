Red Bull Stone Scramble announces Sept. date

The Red Bull Stone Scramble has announced it is coming to Brimstone Paragon in Tennessee on Sept. 18, 2021.

According to the announcement, the single-day race unites the affinity of the off-road racing enthusiast with recreational and professional racers alike on a custom-built off-road course at Brimstone, known for its incredible landscape that traverses the remote wilds, backcountry woods and mountainous terrain of Northeast Tennessee. Top industry pro’s in attendance will include Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team members Seth Quintero and Mitch Guthrie Jr and phenom Mia Chapman.

The Red Bull Scramble Series kicked off in thrilling fashion with more than 100 racers at the Red Bull Mountain Scramble over Memorial Day weekend this year at Seven Springs Ski Resort in Pennsylvania. In similar suit, two competitive race classes are offered and racers of all skillsets are invited to participate, including the SXS Pro class (for more experienced racers) and the SXS Sportsman (for amateur off-road enthusiasts).

Podium finishers will be awarded a series of prizes including a Polaris RZR XP Turbo, BFGoodrich Tires and more.