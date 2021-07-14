16th annual National Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap to be held in Wisconsin

The 16th Annual Vintage Snowmobile National Championship Show and Swap is set to take place Aug. 6-8 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Wisconsin. The event typically draws visitors in the thousands and is the first time in the show’s 16-year history that it will be hosted in Wisconsin – a state rich in snowmobile history.

“We’re proud to be hosting the show’s inaugural visit to Wisconsin,” said show chairman Roger Hansen in the announcement. “The event typically sees around 3,000 visitors and nearly 450 vintage sleds so we’re excited to bring this opportunity to Central Wisconsin and its avid snowmobiling community.”

The show will include vintage snowmobiles from more than 40 classes and categories for spectators to take in. Classes range from antique, muscle and race, to cross country, custom and even a best survivor category. The event also includes a swap where snowmobile enthusiasts can buy and sell parts and sleds and a banquet featuring keynote speaker Mike Trapp, 1971 World Champion and Yamaha and Ski-Doo factory racer.

Power Pac Equipment and Motorsports, is helping to promote the event by sharing what the sport means for the community and the economy.

“Celebrating our snowmobile history is something we are excited to be a part of,” said Mandy Witt, co-owner of Power Pac Equipment and Motorsports in Marshfield and Erv’s Sales and Service in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. “We’re seeing a revived interest in snowmobiling and want to continue to remind people of the fantastic opportunities for outdoor adventure we have here in Wisconsin. The vintage snow show is a great way to draw more attention to what snowmobiling means to our local history and economy.”

Powersports Business previously reported on the creation of Straw Days in Wisconsin to give snowmobile and ATV consumers another outlet throughout the pandemic.

With summer in full swing, many sledheads are readying their gear and machines for the upcoming season. What are you seeing in your region for anticipation?