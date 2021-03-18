MIC’s Schloegel to present at Capitol Hill briefing

Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), the country’s leading outdoor recreation coalition, will outline the $788 billion industry’s objectives and priorities for 2021 and beyond on Wednesday, March 24.

Much of the focus will be on the industry’s 21st century recreation agenda, capitalizing on soaring participation rates for job creation and economic recovery and particularly how recreation can create jobs in rural America. The group will also discuss implementing the goals of the Great American Outdoors Act and the process of choosing and implementing LWCF projects.

The briefing will include representatives of the boating, motorcycle, RV, outfitter, ski and all outdoor recreation sectors.