January 31, 2020

Comoto Holdings, parent company of RevZilla and Cycle Gear, has acquired J&P Cycles, the aftermarket products retailer for the American V-twin rider.

J&P Cycles will continue to operate as a distinct and differentiated retail brand, under the daily operational leadership of industry icon and long-time J&P Cycles veteran, Zach Parham, who joins the Comoto executive leadership team as president of J&P Cycles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach and the talented team from J&P Cycles into the Comoto Family of Brands,” said Ken Murphy, CEO of Comoto Holdings. “J&P’s decades-long legacy of exceptional service and selection are hallmark tenets of each and every Comoto retail brand and will remain a driving force behind our continued high-growth in the years to come.”

“J&P Cycles was built on obsession with customer service and offering the best product selection for riders,” said Zach Parham, president of J&P Cycles. “Comoto shares these same values. Each retail brand in the Comoto Family has complementary strengths and we are excited to leverage those strengths, to take J&P Cycles to the next level.”

With this transaction now finalized, organizational efforts are underway to facilitate a seamless integration of J&P Cycles into the Comoto platform and to ensure ‘ride-season readiness’ for all three retail brands.

“As a platform for many of the industry’s most storied retail brands, our commitment to our customers is to preserve the legacy brand-attributes that matter most to them, while also unlocking the full selection, service, and savings benefits our customers deserve when shopping within the Comoto Family of Brands,” said Murphy.

