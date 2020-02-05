New retail financing partner for Kawasaki

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announced a new financing agreement with Roadrunner Financial to offer competitive near-prime loans to Credit Builders with 550-660+ FICO scores. Roadrunner delivers a revolutionary lender experience through digital applications with instant decisions, comprehensive credit coverage, and unbeatable dealer and customer support.

Kawasaki joins a group of Powersports and Outdoor Power Equipment partners that utilize Roadrunner Financial to bring great finance offers to their customers. The relationship with Kawasaki allows Roadrunner to offer an enhanced program with improved near-prime rates with no fees for dealers.



“Roadrunner Financial is a key addition for Kawasaki and our dealers,” said Kawasaki Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations Bill Jenkins. “The focus on a near-prime credit program will offer dealers new opportunities for financing customers on Kawasaki powersports products."



“Roadrunner will give Kawasaki dealers a new tool to close deals that would usually walk out the door,” said Jon Vestal, VP of Sales at Roadrunner Financial. “We’re very excited to strengthen our relationship with Kawasaki. By targeting near-prime, we plan to deliver significant incremental sales for Kawasaki in 2020 and beyond.”



This new Kawasaki program from Roadrunner Financial will be available to Kawasaki dealers starting March 1st, 2020.