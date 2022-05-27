FLY Racing unveils 2022.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear; debuts at Pala

FLY Racing has revealed its 2022.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear. FLY racers will be wearing the sets on Saturday for the first round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series at Pala.

Summer is hot but that doesn't mean that your dealership’s customers have to be. They can stay cool with the superior breathability of FLY Racing’s Kinetic Mesh Racewear. The dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow while filtering out the dirt. This season’s Kinetic Mesh got an upgrade with all new stretch materials, too. Used by professional motocross racers and off-road warriors, Kinetic Mesh is the first choice in ventilated racewear. With the tried-and-true Kinetic cut, Kinetic Mesh is the cool younger brother to the original.

Colors: Hi-Vis/Black, Red/Black, White/Black/Grey, White/Blue/Mint

Jersey - Sizes: S – 2X | MSRP: $39.95

• Tagless comfort-stretch collar

• Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs

• Integrated dual-mesh construction allows massive airflow and filters out dirt

• Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit

• Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in

• Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose

Pants - Sizes: 28 - 40 | MSRP: $129.95

• Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation

• Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility

• Internal pocket inside the waistband

• Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation

• Leather heat shield panels

• Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow

• Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards

• Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body

• Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure

• FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit