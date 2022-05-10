Dealership offering up to $3K signing bonus for service techs

Following a trend that can be found in other industries, Powersports Business has learned of a dealership that is offering a signing bonus of $3,000 for service technicians.

Yes, there’s an asterisk that provides some fine print. Newly hired technicians are eligible for up to a $3,000 sign-on bonus during their first three months of employment. Amount based off % of goal hit.

For the water cooler… Would that work at your shop? Do you have a plan in place to keep the five-year veteran from moving to the shop down the street if this type of offer arises? Are you already offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus at your dealership? Does the culture at your dealership lessen the impact of this approach from the shop down the street?