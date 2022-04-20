EPI Performance gets acquired

Powersports Business has learned that the side-by-side aftermarket parts and accessories business just took an interesting turn with news that a staple in the space for three decades has been acquired.

EPI Performance, the Minnesota-based manufacturer of clutch kits and drive belts and a driveline component supplier, has been acquired by Jacksonville-based Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC. The purchase combines Nivel's manufacturing, sourcing and distribution capabilities with the reputable EPI brand.

Nivel aims to continue growing the business with a seamless transition of EPI's talent, vendor relationship, and distribution partnerships.

"We are very excited to join the Nivel team; the opportunity is a great fit for EPI,” said Jeff Supinski, EPI's operations manager. “Nivel's resources will position EPI to further accelerate our 30+ years of product innovation and brand strategy and will strengthen distribution relationships."

Nivel recognizes the growth in the UTV market and understands the importance of offering products and brands that are appealing to all UTV segments. Through the acquisition of EPI Performance, Nivel expands into the UTV clutch, drive belt, and driveline markets with a well-recognized brand built on providing an unparalleled customer experience and unique, high-quality products.

"We are so excited to bring EPI Performance into Nivel's family of brands,” said Nivel CEO Brett Hankey. “EPI's innovation coupled with its promise to deliver well-tested, high-quality products has positioned them as a leading brand in the UTV aftermarket parts industry. We look forward to continuing to build on this success and delivering quality products to our UTV enthusiast customers."

Among other brands, Nivel also owns Seizmik, Highlifter and Falcon Ridge. The EPI Performance brand has been a recognized leader for over 30 years in the ATV/UTV industry. EPI Performance has raised the bar in product innovation, design, and performance, earning preferred shelf space at dealerships worldwide.

Advertisement