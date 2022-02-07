2022 KTM 890 DUKE R unveiled

The KTM 890 DUKE R slices into the new model year with the all-new Atlantic Blue base color lifted directly from its big brother, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO.

Cutting up chicanes since 2020, the KTM 890 DUKE R has proven itself to be the undisputed champion in the middleweight segment. Boasting impressive power and torque figures, it represents a serious option for race-centric riders looking for agility, punch and poise.

The KTM 890 DUKE R is dubbed The Super Scalpel because of its lightning-fast steering geometry. Thanks to the load-bearing design of its tubular steel chassis and adjustable WP APEX suspension, it remains a no-compromise middleweight naked bike, equally at home on twisty mountain passes as it is on the racetrack, delivering more power, more torque and more intense asphalt-carving agility than any other parallel twin in the segment.

While its forward momentum and agility are exemplary, the KTM 890 DUKE R also excels when slowing down. Front monoblock Brembo Stylema calipers grabbing meaty 320 mm discs on the front, along with an adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder, mean that The Super Scalpel stops as quickly and precisely as it attacks apexes. A set of sticky Michelin Power Cup 2 tires provides reliable grip on all asphalt surfaces in a range of weather conditions.

In terms of electronic wizardry, the KTM 890 DUKE R makes use of Cornering ABS and Cornering MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control) with a 6D lean angle sensor that not only detects the side-to-side (roll) and forward and backward (pitch) movements of the bike, but also the rotation of the bike on its vertical axis (yaw). This translates into comprehensive traction control management, accomplished by the use of a wheel slip control sensor and a pitch angle control sensor.

A selection of ride modes – RAIN, STREET, SPORT and optional TRACK mode – ensure full rider customization, nine levels of adjustable traction control slip, anti-wheelie on/off and the additional throttle control setting.

The biggest difference is obvious: the KTM 890 DUKE R now features a premium hue of matte paint. Called Atlantic Blue, the color is reminiscent of the palette used on the KTM RC16 GP racer and recently the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO. Typical of all KTM R models, the signature orange frame continues to provide the perfect contrast of colors.

Dealers are rolling them off the truck and into the showroom this month.

