Port-to-port shipping costs up 3x vs. 2020: report (video)

Is the worst for supply chain dynamics over? That’s the key question posed to Flexport CEO and founder Ryan Petersen in a recent “Squawk on the Street” segment by CNBC.

The brief interview offers interesting insight into year-over-year shipping logistics within multiple industries, naturally effecting powersports as well. You can find the interview below.

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2021/03/22/flexport-ceo-ryan-petersen-on-shipping-backlogs-and-inflation-risk.html?&qsearchterm=SHIPPING

