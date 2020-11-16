Camso opens new manufacturing facility in Kansas

Camso, a Michelin Group company, has opened a new 140,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Junction City, Kansas. The facility will manufacture agricultural tracks, and increases Camso's manufacturing footprint in North America to seven facilities.

"The addition of this new facility will contribute to meet the growing demand of tracks and track systems in the agriculture industry and our commitment to be the best partner for our customers," said Christopher Uher, Junction City plant manager.

Junction City is a strategic location for Camso due to its proximity to Camso's existing manufacturing plant in nearby Emporia, Kansas.

"This facility will allow for a strong collaboration between the two plants to produce and deliver quality products to our customers," said Uher.

The new facility will employ more than 50 employees, tapping into a talented local workforce. This site will be ISO 9001 certified and use the same best-in-class track manufacturing technology, standards and quality and the benchmark health and safety practices used in the other Camso facilities.

"We want to recognize both Junction City and the State of Kansas, who have been very supportive of this project," said Uher.

Camso is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems to serve the material handling, construction, agricultural and powersports industries. It has more than 7,500 dedicated employees who place 100% of their effort on 11% of the global tire and track market; the off-the-road market. It operates advanced R&D centers and manufacturing plants in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Camso is a supplier to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and distributes its products in the replacement market through its global distribution network.