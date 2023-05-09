PSB shares latest aftermarket products

Powersports Business has covered the most recent aftermarket products released from Drag Specialties, Moose Racing and Andreani:

Drag Specialties Hydraulic Clutch Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits

Drag Specialties has released its rebuild kits, designed for when the internals of the hydraulic clutch master cylinder start to fail. These kits meet or exceed OEM specifications and are a direct replacement for the stock system. They are available for 17-20 FL Touring models, replacing OEM part number 37700132 with a suggested retail price of $37.95. They are also available for 14-16 FL Touring models, replacing OEM number 3720096B for the suggested retail of $32.95.

Drag Specialties Spin-On Oil Filter

Contaminants in oil such as metal filings, dirt and combustion residue can damage an engine and shorten its lifespan. The Drag Specialties Spin-On Oil Filter helps keep oil clean the easy way and the high-quality filter is a dependable replacement for stock filters. It can be installed and removed easily during oil changes. The Spin-On Oil Filter is available in black for 21-23 RH1250S Sportster S, and 22-23 RH975 Nightster models and replaces the OEM #62700280. Suggested retail price is $12.95.

Drag Specialties Seats Predator III Seats

The uniquely styled Drag Specialties Predator III seat features a 7​-inch-tall driver support that gently slopes down to the passenger seat area. It is also narrow at the front, providing better leg clearance. The seat is constructed with a high-quality automotive-grade vinyl cover and molded polyurethane foam for maximum comfort and styling. The 3/ 16 -inch thermoformed ABS seat base gives the perfect fit while the carpeted bottom protects the bike's paint.

The seat fits with most Drag Specialties and Harley-Davidson sissy bars and is made in the U.S. It is available in Smooth or Double Diamond stitch with black, red or silver thread for the 18-23 FLSB, FXLR, FXLRS and FXLRST models. Suggested retail price starts at $410.95.

Drag Specialties Sintered Metal Front Brake Pads for Indian models

The Drag Specialties Front Sintered Brake Pads provide reliable stopping power. Sintered metal brake pads are second-to-none in their stopping abilities and wear characteristics, while still providing an excellent reduction in noise and dust compared to other compounds. Made in the U.S., the pads are available for the 20-23 Challenger/Dark Horse/Dark Horse Limited, 23 Challenger Elite and 22-23 Pursuit Limited models that come equipped with Brembo calipers and cast wheels. They are also available for the 18-23 FTR 1200, FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 S, FTR 1200 R Carbon and 19-20 FTR 1200 S Race Replica. These pads are asbestos, nickel and lead-free and have a suggested retail price of $24.95.

Drag Specialties Oil Pressure Sensor

The Drag Specialties Oil Pressure Sensor helps protect the engine, informing riders if something is wrong with the oil pressure. The sensor is an accurate reproduction of the OEM sending unit, and is precision calibrated. The sensor is available for the 99-16 FLHT, FLHR, FLHX, FLTR and FLTRX models and replaces the OEM part number 74438-99A. Suggested retail price is $43.95.

Moose Racing UTV Brake Rotors

Moose Racing and Moose Utility Division have released the new UTV Brake Rotors. The rotors are CAD/CAM laser-cut and finish-ground from 420 high carbon stainless steel for a distortion free flat profile. They are engineered to offer greater friction, strength and durability than OEM rotors and they are designed to have a longer life than OEM rotors. The rotors are made in the U.S. and MSRP is listed at $109.95.

Andreani USA Showa 2023 Factory A-Kit Suspension

Andreani USA and Showa have released the new Showa 2023 Factory A-Kit Suspension. Showa, a manufacturer of suspension systems for motorcycles, recently introduced the Factory A-Kit setup featuring advanced technology and high-end materials that offer riders greater comfort, control and fine-tuning capabilities.

Advertisement

The 49mm Dual Spring Forks of the new Showa Factory A-Kit Suspension feature enlarged internal cartridge cylinders that combine a 25mm midvalve/rebound piston with a massive 39mm compression piston for unbeatable performance. The large 49mm Emerald coated inner tubes and precision-machined internal parts with Kashima coated outer tubes provide more durability and a smoother stroke. The CNC-machined billet aluminum axle lugs provide ultimate strength, control and precise steering capability.

Showa's new A-Kit Shock boasts an oversized Emerald-coated 18mm shaft and 50mm Kashima coated body, which offers much less friction and reduced heat build-up to avoid overheating and possible loss of damping. The unique materials, tighter tolerances and precise setup for the Showa A-Kit Shock offer a more stable and controlled ride, resulting in better performance for riders at the track.

"Honda riders are going to love the new Showa Factory A-Kit Suspension," says Luciano Ubaldini, president of Andreani USA. "There are thousands of riders competing on Honda CRF 250 and 450 motorcycles right now, and this will be a big step up in their bike's suspension, and hopefully their lap times, too."

Factory Honda HRC riders Chase Sexton and Tim Gajser have ridden with the new Showa Factory A-Kit suspension, both giving a thumbs up to the adjustability, comfort and performance of the new system.

The New 2023 Showa Factory A-Kit suspension is available only for the MY2021-23 Honda CRF250/450. Retail price for the kit and springs is $7,500.00.