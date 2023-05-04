Pirelli expands spring moto rebate to Canada

Pirelli Tire North America is extending its spring moto rebate for motorcycle enthusiasts who purchase Pirelli tires through their local dealerships and select online retailers through July 31, 2023.

The spring moto rebate program is now available to both United States and Canadian residents. It allows enthusiasts to take advantage of as much as $25 USD/$40 CAD rebate per tire or $60 USD / $100 CAD rebate per tire set on eligible street and off-road tires.

Pirelli's spring moto rebate program is now available to both United States and Canadian residents.

“The spring moto rebate has been extremely well received as we kick off the riding season,” said Josh Whitmire, BU Moto – Director of Sales, Pirelli. “We’re excited not only to extend it through July for residents of the United States but also expand it to include the Canadian market. This program includes Pirelli products across various segments to ensure there is something for everyone as we enter the peak riding season.”

Eligible Pirelli street tires will receive a $25 USD/$40 CAD per tire rebate or $60 USD/$100 CAD rebate per tire set and include the Diablo Supercorsa V3 SP, Diablo Rosso IV Corsa, Diablo Rosso IV, Angel GT II, Angel GT, Night Dragon, Night Dragon GT, Scorpion Trail II, MT 60, MT 60 RS, Scorpion Rally STR, Scorpion MT 90 A/T, Phantom Sportscomp, and Sport Demon.

For off-road, eligible tires will offer a $30 USD rebate per tire set or $20 CAD per tire / $50 CAD per tire set and include the Scorpion MX Soft, Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft, Scorpion MX32 Mid Hard, Scorpion XC Mid Soft, Scorpion XC Mid Hard, MT 43 Pro Trial, MT 16 Garacross, and Scorpion Rally.

After purchasing a set of qualifying Pirelli tires from a local dealer, participants must fill out a claim form and provide a receipt for proof of purchase to receive their physical or digital VISA prepaid card.