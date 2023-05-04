May 17 Webinar: The Art & Science of Preparing Your Dealership for Sale

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) is hosting a webinar for dealers who are curious or actively looking to sell their businesses. This informative webinar, “The Art & Science of Preparing Your Dealership for Sale,” will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. ET, Noon CT, 10 a.m. PT.

Selling a dealership is a complicated and intricate transaction involving both art and science, says NPDA. There are specific financial and operational metrics to consider in determining and maximizing the value, plus more subjective factors that must be taken into account like deal structure, key negotiated terms, and the impact on the after-tax walkaway proceeds.

Most importantly, the sale is only a success if the dealer is ultimately satisfied with the outcome.

Exploring the idea of selling your Powersports dealership?

• Unsure what key factors impact your dealership’s valuation and how to maximize the after-tax walkaway proceeds?

• Curious about how to negotiate from a position of strength throughout the exit planning process?

• Wondering how to best prepare your dealership for a successful sale?

All this and more will be covered in this informative webinar. The event will feature a panel of industry experts who will share their insights and practical tips on how to prepare your dealership for sale, maximize its value, and streamline the selling process.

For more information, visit NPDA's registration page.