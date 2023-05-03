Ducati reports record delivery results for Q1 2023

Ducati deliveries set a record in the first quarter of 2023, with 14,725 motorcycles conveyed to customers worldwide. Last year was Ducati’s best year in terms of deliveries, revenue and profitability, and Q1 of 2023 marked a 9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

“After closing our best year ever in 2022, we began 2023 with strong results that confirm a company strategy that is paying off with a great outcome,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati. “Based on these positive numbers, we continue working to achieve the best possible result, with the main goal to satisfy all passionate Ducatisti in our beautiful community.”

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is the company's most popular model, , with 2,668 models delivered worldwide over the first three months of 2023. Photos courtesy of Ducati

These results are highlighted throughout Ducati’s top markets, with the top position held by Italy. In Italy, 2,717 motorcycles were delivered, producing a growth of 7 percent compared to last year’s period. The United States, the second-largest Ducati market, increased deliveries by 21 percent in the first quarter of 2023 with 1,677 bikes. Germany, in third position, also grew 21 percent compared to the same period in 2022 with 1,666 motorcycles delivered.

“The deliveries achieved in the first quarter of 2023 set a new record for Ducati, with growth in all main markets,” says Francesco Milicia, VP of Global Sales and After Sales. “Our trusted dealers in the world play an important part when it comes to achieving these results, and they will also be in the first line for the second edition of the ‘We Ride As One’ event that will take place on the next sixth of May. I want to thank them for their commitment to the brand along with our valuable Ducatisti."

The Multistrada V4 in all its versions is still the most successful motorcycle in the Ducati range, with 2,668 models delivered worldwide over the first three months of 2023, followed by 2,005 Monster motorcycles. The third most appreciated model is the DesertX with 1,442 deliveries, which confirms the brand’s strategy to enlarge its product range and enter a new segment.

Ducati is present in over 90 countries with a widespread sales network that has more than 800 dealers. In 2023, the Bologna-based manufacturer plans to open 55 new dealers, some of which have already been inaugurated during the first quarter of the year. Among these, the first Audi Ducati Retail integration dealership in Switzerland opened in Volketswil (Zurich) in March.