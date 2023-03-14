American Outdoor Events launches side-by-side enthusiast series

American Outdoor Events has announced the launch of its enthusiast focused American SxS Takeover series. After expanding its racing and recreational series, American Outdoor Events will strive to impact side-by-side enthusiasts as well by providing opportunities throughout the country for riders to connect and enjoy riding with friends and family.

The first American SxS Takeover event will be May 4 - 6 at Little Sahara State Park in Waynoka, Oklahoma, where like-minded riders can share their passion and create memorable experiences. Events will include barrel racing, drag strip racing, short course racing, nighttime grudge matches, wheelie competitions, night rides, guided tours, and more.

The tours second stop will be June 14 - 18 during the Visions Off-road week-long festival at MidAmerica Outdoors. The American SxS Takeover team will finish the year on Oct. 24 – 28 in Lake Havasu City with a large event weekend that will include the Ultra4 USA National Finals, nationally known music acts, the IPRA Bull Riding National Championship, the F1 Powerboat National Championship, Nitro Circus and more.

“We are excited to grow and support the side-by-side and UTV enthusiast ecosystem, especially where people and families can come out together and enjoy the outdoors,” said Jason Robinett, owner and CEO of American Outdoor Events. “2023 and beyond is an exciting step in being able to share that passion with people across the United States. It’s family friendly events like these that really highlight the future of our programs. It’s a perfect fit!”

“American Outdoor Events CEO Jason Robinett has created and assembled the UTV industries DREAM TEAM events, media and marketing partner groups in the country here at American SxS Takeover,” said Jim McIntire, creator and part owner of UTV Takeover. “We are all super proud and excited to bring you the largest supported UTV family riding / racing events and vendor show experiences in America this season with more exciting event locations annually.”