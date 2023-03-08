Polaris unveils 2024 snowmobile lineup

SnowGoer, a sister publication of Powersports Business, has covered the release of the 2024 Polaris snowmobile lineup. Polaris reveals new products in its mountain segment and states that the focus for model year '24 will be to provide on-time delivery of pre-ordered sleds.

Polaris has revealed its 2024 snowmobile lineup.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is,” said Nels Eide, mountain snowmobile product manager, Polaris. "So, for model year '24, we will have a ‘ship guarantee’ on Snow Check vehicles. What that is, the vehicle will have a guarantee-ship from our Roseau facility – to be clear, not delivery at the dealership, setup-ready for the customer to pick up – but shipment from our facility by November 30, or [the customer will get] $1,500 off your Snow Check.”

Click on the image below to learn more about the snowmobile lineup and 2024 model year: