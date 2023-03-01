POD Active continues to protect MotoGP racers with new partner

POD Active, a motocross and action sports knee protection company, has announced its collaboration with nine-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi and his VR46 Riders Academy.

Cross-training is an integral part of MotoGP riders’ preparation—whether at the motocross track, supermoto course or dirt track—and rider’s want the same high level of protection POD Active provides its professional motocross, offroad and action sports athletes.

VR46 and POD Active both strive to elevate athlete performance through proper training and injury prevention. POD Active’s action sports-specific designs emulate the body’s natural movements while inspiring confidence with CE impact protection and medically certified ligament protection.

The VR46 Riders Academy was launched in 2014 by World Champ Valentino Rossi as a way for aspiring Italian road racers to graduate to the MotoGP World Championships. Riders accepted to the VR46 Academy receive everything needed to learn, progress and succeed in the MotoGP paddock, including advice from “The Doctor” himself, Valentino Rossi.

From regimented training programs to the best equipment and personnel available, the VR46 Academy’s ultimate goal is to help riders achieve MotoGP success. Since its inception, the VR46 Riders Academy has produced top-level talent, including current MotoGP contenders Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini and 2022 MotoGP World Champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, all of whom train in their POD Braces.

Sporting a fantastic black glossy frame, the VR46 Fluo cuffs and a multi-color VR46 Riders Academy themed Limited Edition is available in sizes XSmall /Small/ Medium/Large/ XLarge/2XLarge.

“We’re honored to partner with Valentino Rossi and his VR46 Riders Academy,” said Byron Marsh, marketing manager for POD Active. “Valentino and his team only use products that allow their riders to perform at their best. POD Knee Braces are produced using leading-edge materials and technologies with a focus on comfort and injury prevention. Our patented Human Motion technology allows athletes to move freely while providing industry leading ligament protection. We’re thrilled to work with the VR46 Riding Academy as they train the next generation of MotoGP stars.”

