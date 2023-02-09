KENWOOD to release Harley-Davidson audio products

KENWOOD USA has announced the addition of its category of products dedicated to boost the audio experience for Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders. KENWOOD has partnered with Hogtunes, known for providing custom aftermarket motorcycle audio solutions for Harley Davidson motorcycles, to offer its new eXcelon Motorsports “Motorcycle Audio” product line. This line will offer customers an ideal sound experience, while also maintaining all the factory controls and fitment with a “Plug & Play” solution.

The lineup will consist of all-in-one product packages designated by years 1998-2013 and 2014 and later. The packages will include a la carte amplifier, speaker and accessory solutions. Direct fitment replacement speakers and sound-matched amplifier(s), enhanced with better durability and power handling than OE solutions, will allow riders to achieve better sound and higher volume levels. Expansion kits such as replacement hard saddlebag lids (1998-2013) and an existing lid cut-in kit (2014+) are precisely designed for the XM69R 6x9s.

Riders can also add speakers to the lower crash bars of the bike with optional speaker pod accessory kits, all with an enhanced fit and finish. “Boot” resistant steel grilles and strategically designed amplifier mounting plates set riders up for a full system out of the gate or for an easy future system expansion.

“To ensure that our dealers would be equipped with proven products right out of the gate, we looked for a partner that already lives and breathes motorcycle audio,” said John Lucas, vice president of Sales, KENWOOD. “Just like our success in partnering with companies like iDatalink and Garmin, when it came to a partner for motorcycle audio, Hogtunes’ level of trusted product, support and separate network of distribution was the logical choice. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome of the products that we’ve developed and the support that Mike “Pez” Pesdirz [owner and president of Hogtunes] has provided.”

The KENWOOD eXcelon Motorsports Motorcycle Audio line is set to begin shipping this Spring.