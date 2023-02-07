PSB prepares for Vegas

Powersports Business has begun to prepare for the AIMExpo tradeshow that will kick off Feb. 15. The team will be headed to Las Vegas a week from today. Visiting Vegas for the first time, Associate Editor Madelyn Hubbard is eager to step foot in the Neon Capital of the World and reconnect with industry peers met at the Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties NVP in August and learn more about nuts and bolts of the industry.

Some vendors have already connected with Powersports Business, and editor Glenn Hansen and Hubbard will be stopping by their booths and others to get the rundown on the latest and greatest powersports products.

As Hansen wrote in his Opinion column this month, this industry is about people as much as products. We also want to meet dealers and industry professionals who don't have a booth or products to show. What interests you at AIMExpo? What are you looking for, and did you find it? Why do you go? We hope to meet you and learn about your powersports passions.

We'll see you there!