Moose reveals Spring 2023 racewear

Moose Racing has introduced it all-new Agroid Racewear and Sahara Racewear for Spring 2023. The Agroid Jersey is constructed of a lightweight stretch polyester chassis with laser cut vent holes, a custom stretch collar, and non-restrictive stretch mini cuffs. The fabric is a quick drying athletic fit with new high-quality sublimated graphics.

The Agroid Pant is constructed of a lightweight stretch polyester chassis with a pre-curved leg for an ergonomic riding position with an athletic fit. The pants feature full grain leather knee panels slim fit over knee braces or guards, a durable stretch rip-stop seat and knee, a three-point waist adjustment system, a YKK auto locking zipper and laser cut ventilation holes. All new non-fading sublimated graphics for this spring are pro-rider tested. MSRP is listed at $54.95(SM-XL) - $64.95(2X-3X) for the jersey and $139.95 for the pant.

Moose Racing Agroid Racewear.

Moose has also unveiled its all-new Sahara Racewear for Spring 2023. The Sahara Jersey is constructed of a lightweight vented polyester mesh, a stretch comfort collar and features non-fading sublimated graphics. It features performance enhancing airflow and a pro-rider tested athletic fit.

The Sahara Pant is constructed of a lightweight ventilated polyester mesh, full grain leather inner knee panels and a YKK auto locking zipper. The pants feature a pre-curved leg, a three-point waist adjustment system, high density screen printed knee panels and athletic-fit stretch panels. All new non-fading sublimated graphics for this spring are pro-rider tested. MSRP is listed at $49.95(SM-XL) - $54.95(2X-3X) for the jersey and $139.95 - $149.95 for the pant.

Moose Racing Sahara Racewear.

