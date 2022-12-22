Dealer group sponsors Josh Bilicki for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

Zeigler Auto Group has announced its partnership with Josh Bilicki and Live Fast Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The group owns Zeigler Motorsports, a multi-line powersports dealership and entertainment complex in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Zeigler will serve as primary sponsor onboard Josh Bilicki's new No. 78 Camaro for Live Fast Motorsports through the 2023 season. As the youngest team in NASCAR, Live Fast Motorsports welcomes Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group in an exciting new partnership driving the No. 78 Camaro. The Zeigler.com Chevy Camaro will make its official debut at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

"We had a great season last year with Josh, and we are excited to partner with Live Fast Motorsports for 2023,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner, Zeigler. “Having our new team onboard gives us a fresh start on the track with owners that are focused on performing among the best at each race."

Looking forward to 2023, Bilicki will pilot the Zeigler-sponsored No. 78 Camaro at multiple races. A major highlight will be racing at the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Race at the Chicago Street Course during fourth of July weekend. Additionally, the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, and the Verizon 200 at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway the following weekend, among other races.

Last year, Bilicki drove the Zeigler.com-sponsored Chevrolet, earning a top-10 finish at Daytona and scoring a top-20 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Other highlights for Bilicki include a top-10 finish at the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, 72 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; nine in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and 71 starts on his NASCAR Cup Series resume. Bilicki is currently the only driver from Wisconsin competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"Live Fast Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Josh Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group to the team in 2023," said Tifft, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, and McLeod, and co-owner and driver.

"Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group share a strong relationship and we look forward to teaming up and becoming a part of that for multiple races next season. With Bilicki's great talent behind the wheel and our new ECR motor program, we look forward to continued growth in 2023."

Live Fast Motorsports will now compete under the Chevrolet racing banner after announcing its alliance with ECR engines. By campaigning its new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 throughout the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the North Carolina-based team joins "the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR." ECR Engines has also earned more than 200 victories, including the 2018 Daytona 500, two Brickyard 400 wins, and championships in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, 24 Hours at Daytona & the 12 Hours at Sebring in the IMSA WeatherTech Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

"I am so happy to have the opportunity to join Live Fast Motorsports for the 2023 season and to once again represent the Zeigler Auto Group,” said Bilicki. “The Zeigler team has become like family to me, and I have driven for BJ McLeod in the past in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so this felt like a very natural fit for all parties. I'm excited and thankful for the opportunity and can't wait to get to work.”