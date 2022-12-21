NPDA asks for support for industry member and family after tragedy 

The National Powersports Dealer Association has shared that a member of the powersports industry, one particularly close to the association, has suffered a terrible loss.

On Friday, Dec. 9, a house fire in Watertown, Wisconsin, claimed the lives of three young people. Among the dead were the two youngest children of Kraig Arenz, Service Manager for Coleman PowerSports in Falls Church, Virginia. Arenz's 18-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son lived in the Watertown home with their mother, who was at work when the fire occurred.

"They were terrific kids and the family was very involved in the community," said Kim Harrison, General Manager of Coleman PowerSports and Secretary/Treasurer of the NPDA. "I find it difficult to even talk about this. I am just devastated and heartbroken for Kraig. This is such a tragedy. Not only did it happen so close to the holidays, but also so close to the time of the horrible tragedy that happened in Tennesee that also hurt our Powersports family."

In October, Colby Bennard, General Manager of Bumpus Harley-Davidson in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered a terrible loss when a dog attack took the lives of his two young children and left his wife Kirstie seriously injured.

As was done for the Bennard family in October, the NPDA is asking for members of the Powersports industry to help support Arenz and his family. A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds to help with expenses resulting from this tragedy.