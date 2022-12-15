Nifty 50 nomination deadline quickly approaches!

The deadline for nominations for the 2022 Powersports Business Nifty 50 is less than a week away, on Dec. 21. That’s right, product managers, the Nifty 50 program is back for 2022!

The Nifty 50 is wrapping up the end of the year with a Winter edition of the Nifty 50. As always, aftermarket and factory parts and accessories are eligible, along with new products from service providers and technology companies. Gather your team today to determine which innovative product is going to be submitted by your company.

Apply for the Powersports Business Winter 2022 Nifty 50 by submitting the form below. The application deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The winners will be showcased in the February edition of the magazine.