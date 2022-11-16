Dealership managing partner answers PSB Q&A

Powersports Business got the scoop on Powersports St. Augustine and its recent expansion from managing partner Marc Malaga. The dealership, located in St. Augustine, Florida, expanded to a 30,000-square-foot facility 18 months ago.

With the expansion came more room for inventory and the dealership was able to add Kayo, Segway and Volcon brands.

Check out the story to read more about the dealership's service department and and staffing status.

