Suzuki reveals 2023 V-STROM 800DE

The Suzuki V-STROM product line has expanded with the all-new 2023 V-STROM 800DE line, designed to advance the rider’s adventure. The growth and evolution of the V-STROM series has continued since the line’s introduction twenty years ago. The new motorcycle feature the same all-around capabilities as Suzuki’s recently launched V-STROM 1050DE, but in a smaller displacement bike, offering middleweight performance, precise handling and a wide set of features.
With the this line, Suzuki focused on advancing a rider’s adventure, while delivering the needs of a broader V-STROM customer base. In response to these demands, Suzuki engineers’ objective was to design the ideal adventure package, with engine and frame size optimized for spirited adventure riding.
The V-STROM 800DE features Suzuki’s brand-new parallel twin 776cc DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder engine, a rugged new steel frame, the longest amount of suspension travel, and the tallest ground clearance of any V-STROM model ever.
Key Features
• The new, compact 776cc parallel-twin engine uses a 270-degree firing order for strong torque delivery and is equipped with Suzuki’s exclusive Cross Balancer system for smooth operation.
• Equipped with the longest suspension and highest ground clearance of any V-Strom model, the V-STROM 800DE has a 21-inch front wheel for true off-road capability.
• The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes Traction Control with a trail-oriented GRAVEL mode plus rider-adjustable ABS with two levels of sensitivity plus the ability to switch off the rear wheel ABS when riding off-road.
• New technology, Mono-focus LED headlights are vertically stacked with a position light below a trim, height-adjustable windscreen, while a multifunction full-color TFT instrument panel delivers a wealth of information.
• Visually stunning, the all-new angular bodywork retains Suzuki’s distinctive Adventure “beak” and is available in Champion Yellow No. 2 or Glass Matte Mechanical Gray topped with new, subtle graphics. The V-STROM 800DE Adventure is available in the popular Glass Sparkle Black color scheme.
SUZUKI Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.)
The S.I.R.S. features a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) that supports the rider in matching performance to the riding and road conditions, or the rider’s preferred riding style. In addition to its three standard mode settings (+ OFF), Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) for the V-STROM 800DE introduces G (Gravel) mode as a fourth setting, designed to help riders better negotiate gravel roads and flat trails.
• V-STROM 800DE styling aims to set a new Suzuki styling trend and usher in a new era of functional beauty symbolizing the future of Suzuki design while paying full respect to the distinctive style of its V-STROM heritage.
• The distinctive V-STROM “beak” is positioned higher to convey the extended suspension stroke and the model’s ability to handle off-road terrain like flat gravel roads and trails.
• The headlight, rear combination light, and distinctive V-Strom exhaust system accentuate the image of readiness to excel off-road.
• Dynamic body graphics and colors that create an iconic, distinctive V-STROM presence
• The V-STROM 800DE Adventure comes prepared for the paved and unpaved roads ahead with a set of black aluminum side cases, aluminum skid plate, and accessory bar
Chassis
• Designed around the new, compact parallel twin engine and constructed with rugged steel pipe, the V-STROM 800DE’s backbone style frame is engineered to provide the strength needed for excellent straight-line stability and nimble handling when negotiating rugged trails or touring at highway speeds.
• The engine is precisely fit into the frame to create a rigid chassis that also provides the compliance required for a variety of riding adventures.
• The removable steel sub-frame has a narrow seat rail width that results in a slim seat profile that helps riders control the motorcycle with their legs.
• The frame and engine package helps create an off-road friendly chassis geometry with a long wheelbase and rake, tall ground clearance, and a wide handlebar grip.
