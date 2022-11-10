Suzuki reveals 2023 V-STROM 800DE

The Suzuki V-STROM product line has expanded with the all-new 2023 V-STROM 800DE line, designed to advance the rider’s adventure. The growth and evolution of the V-STROM series has continued since the line’s introduction twenty years ago. The new motorcycle feature the same all-around capabilities as Suzuki’s recently launched V-STROM 1050DE, but in a smaller displacement bike, offering middleweight performance, precise handling and a wide set of features.

With the this line, Suzuki focused on advancing a rider’s adventure, while delivering the needs of a broader V-STROM customer base. In response to these demands, Suzuki engineers’ objective was to design the ideal adventure package, with engine and frame size optimized for spirited adventure riding.

The new 800 V-STROMs offers middleweight performance, precise handling and a wide set of features.

The V-STROM 800DE features Suzuki’s brand-new parallel twin 776cc DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder engine, a rugged new steel frame, the longest amount of suspension travel, and the tallest ground clearance of any V-STROM model ever.

Key Features

• The new, compact 776cc parallel-twin engine uses a 270-degree firing order for strong torque delivery and is equipped with Suzuki’s exclusive Cross Balancer system for smooth operation.

• Equipped with the longest suspension and highest ground clearance of any V-Strom model, the V-STROM 800DE has a 21-inch front wheel for true off-road capability.

• The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes Traction Control with a trail-oriented GRAVEL mode plus rider-adjustable ABS with two levels of sensitivity plus the ability to switch off the rear wheel ABS when riding off-road.

• New technology, Mono-focus LED headlights are vertically stacked with a position light below a trim, height-adjustable windscreen, while a multifunction full-color TFT instrument panel delivers a wealth of information.

• Visually stunning, the all-new angular bodywork retains Suzuki’s distinctive Adventure “beak” and is available in Champion Yellow No. 2 or Glass Matte Mechanical Gray topped with new, subtle graphics. The V-STROM 800DE Adventure is available in the popular Glass Sparkle Black color scheme.

SUZUKI Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.)

The S.I.R.S. features a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) that supports the rider in matching performance to the riding and road conditions, or the rider’s preferred riding style. In addition to its three standard mode settings (+ OFF), Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) for the V-STROM 800DE introduces G (Gravel) mode as a fourth setting, designed to help riders better negotiate gravel roads and flat trails.

Chassis

• Designed around the new, compact parallel twin engine and constructed with rugged steel pipe, the V-STROM 800DE’s backbone style frame is engineered to provide the strength needed for excellent straight-line stability and nimble handling when negotiating rugged trails or touring at highway speeds.

• The engine is precisely fit into the frame to create a rigid chassis that also provides the compliance required for a variety of riding adventures.

• The removable steel sub-frame has a narrow seat rail width that results in a slim seat profile that helps riders control the motorcycle with their legs.

• The frame and engine package helps create an off-road friendly chassis geometry with a long wheelbase and rake, tall ground clearance, and a wide handlebar grip.

Adventure Styling

• V-STROM 800DE styling aims to set a new Suzuki styling trend and usher in a new era of functional beauty symbolizing the future of Suzuki design while paying full respect to the distinctive style of its V-STROM heritage.

• The distinctive V-STROM “beak” is positioned higher to convey the extended suspension stroke and the model’s ability to handle off-road terrain like flat gravel roads and trails.

• The headlight, rear combination light, and distinctive V-Strom exhaust system accentuate the image of readiness to excel off-road.

• Dynamic body graphics and colors that create an iconic, distinctive V-STROM presence

• The V-STROM 800DE Adventure comes prepared for the paved and unpaved roads ahead with a set of black aluminum side cases, aluminum skid plate, and accessory bar.