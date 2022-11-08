Parts Unlimited to host Louisville NVP Jan. 21-22

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties have announced the return of the distributorship's in-person Expo to Louisville after three years. The NVP Expo held at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC) is scheduled for Jan. 21-22 and will kick off the Spring Premier selling season.

The NVP Product Expo continues to expand with an over 40% increase in exhibit space from the previous Louisville Expo and all exhibits are on one floor.

The Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties Sales Force will have additional opportunities to visit vendor displays on Friday, Jan. 20, beginning at noon to get a sneak peak of what’s new for 2023.

New brands and products will be unveiled along with opportunities to connect with the industry’s leading brand representatives. Dealers attending the Expo will receive Expo discounts and additional incentives.

Enjoy Happy Hour Saturday on the show floor then head to that evening’s iconic Meet & Greet taking place at The Sports & Social Club in the heart of downtown Louisville’s 4th Street Live Entertainment District.