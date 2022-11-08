Dealership undergoes 156,000-square-foot expansion

Jonesboro Cycle & ATV owners Ben Kissling and Hemant Patel are preparing to move into a 180,000-square-foot facility by the new year. The new location is only a few miles down the road from their current dealership and as their fourth relocation, they are no strangers to the moving and expansion process.

They opened their first shop in 2006, a 1,200-square-foot building, selling pre-owned motorcycles, helmets and apparel. They now house over 20 motorcycle, ATV, side-by-side and watercraft brands.

Check out the story to learn how they met and how they have continuously scaled their business throughout the years.

Click on the image below to read the November digital edition of the magazine.

