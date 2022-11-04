Dealership sponsors local high school sports to give back 

Powersports Business associate editor Madelyn Hubbard recently interviewed Brad Zeeff, store manager of Kent Powersports of Austin, Texas. The dealership recently sponsored Davenport High School's homecoming football game- a common type of sponsorship for the dealership. Zeeff explained that employees often attend the games that the dealership sponsors.

“If you’re not there it doesn’t do as much good,” he said. “When we sponsor our teams and are present at the games, we have a better response than if we just put a banner up.”

He advised other dealerships to consider similar sponsorships, as it is affordable, creates considerable promotion and benefits schools in the community.

The dealership sponsors up to five schools a year. Naturally, its ample involvement is important to owner Jeff Kent, a former professional baseball player who has a passion for both sports and powersports.

Look for the complete story and learn about the benefits of supporting local sports teams in an upcoming edition of the magazine.

Do you have a story idea about your dealership? We'd love to hear it! Let us know at mhubbard@epgacceleration.com.