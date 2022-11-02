Sponsored Content: The Secret to Protecting Your Powersports Assets and Driving Revenue Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Content provided by PassTime

Vehicle thefts are on the rise, with nearly half a million thefts in the first half of 2022 alone. Powersports—ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, jet skis and other vehicles—are not immune. Motorcycle thefts were up 26% in 2021 while snowmobile thefts were up a whopping 101.4% year over year in 2020.

One answer to the big powersports-theft problem—and your dealership’s bottom line—is PassTime’s battery-powered GPS.

Encore Protects the Powersport Assets You Finance

Encore, PassTime’s wireless, self-powered, compact GPS solution, can track just about anything, including powersports assets. It won’t drain a vehicle battery so you can use it on all the powersport deals you finance to help lower your risk and protect your business. Attach it to the vehicle, flip a switch and it’s ready to track your asset for four years or more. Encore features Beyond GPS™, a dual-location technology to help locate assets where GPS can’t and maximize network longevity. Four different power modes give you flexibility in maximizing battery life and completing a speedy asset recovery.

InTouch VP Boosts Revenue & Protects Against Theft

PassTime’s InTouch VP program utilizes Encore hardware to give your dealership a boost in revenue by reselling InTouch VP to your customers as a theft-recovery solution. Use these features on your powersports assets before you resell them to your customers. You both will love the all-in-one, easy-to-use InTouch VP app to remotely monitor assets from practically anywhere. You’ll be able to toggle between four different power modes and provide law enforcement vital information in the event of a theft.

Discover why more than 10,000 businesses have chosen PassTime to protect $10 billion worth of assets.

Learn more about PassTime's powersports solutions and access our dealership resources here.

