NPA names Brian Burk as northeast territory sales manager

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced that NPA Philadelphia has hired Brian Burk as the northeast territory sales manager.

Burk is a longtime motorcycle enthusiast and industry professional. As a young man, he rode his cousin's 1979 Honda XR 70, and today he enjoys BMX racing and dirt biking with his children. Burk's favorite ride is his 2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS - Road Glide Special that he takes out for weekend adventures.

In 2009, Burk entered the wholesale side of powersports. He eventually became general manager of a Harley-Davidson dealership, where he excelled at turning a profit on both new and used inventory. As an NPA dealer customer, Burk worked closely with NPA staff and learned the benefits of auctions for his remarketing and inventory demands.

NPA Philadelphia has hired Brian Burk as the northeast territory sales manager.

Burk has come full circle from wholesale and retail back to wholesale remarketing. By joining NPA, he is able to share his experience and knowledge to help other dealers.

"I'm very excited to be on the NPA team,” he said. “It is really fun working with like-minded enthusiasts who share the same passion."

"Brian brings many years of experience in the powersports industry as a dealership manager and most recently working with a Harley-Davidson dealer group in the Philadelphia area,” said Dusty Krepp, eastern regional sales manager. “As a regular customer at NPA, he developed a strong understanding of our company. We are fortunate to have such an experienced member on our team that can hit the ground running,"

Burk’s new territory includes East Pennsylvania, East New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, and he is excited to serve his customers with all their inventory management needs. Dealers may contact him at bburk@npauctions.com or 484.941.4245.