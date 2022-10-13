Rider’s Advantage to host dealer training prior to Accelerate Conference

Prior to the Nov. 14 kickoff of the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Silver-level sponsor Rider’s Advantage will host its own two-day series of training seminars for dealership F&I/business managers. The Rider’s Advantage sessions will be held Nov. 13 and 14 at the Caribe Royale Resort.

The Rider’s Advantage training schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 14, the Accelerate Conference kicks off with the Opening Session: Interview with the General Managers.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield, Constellation Dealership Software, Protective, Morgan Stanley and Horsepower Financial.

With less than two months until the conference, owners and staff representing dealerships in 26 (!) different states and Canada have registered. Texas, Wisconsin, Florida and Minnesota dealership rooftops lead the pack currently. Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (click the dealership name below to learn more):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson Historic Factory, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

• Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Woodstock, NB

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Marshfield, Marshfield, WI

• Pioneer Motorsport, Chaffee, NY

• Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Pensacola, FL

• Mosites Motorsports, North Versailles, PA

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Broward Motorsports Hollywood, Hollywood, FL

• B's Moto Lab Bel Aire, KS

• Broward Motorsports Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Brinson Auto Group, Corsicana, TX

• Broward Motorsports West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

• Destination Cycle, Kerrville, TX

• Broward Motorsports Tequesta, Tequesta, FL

• NextGen Powersports & Watersports, Clear Lake, WI

• Broward Motorsports Treasure Coast, Hobe Sound, FL

• Del Amo Motorsports Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA

• Brinson Powersports of Athens, Athens, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

• Jim's Motorcycle Service, Inc., Alvin, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Orange County, Santa Ana, CA

• NextGen Powersports Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports South Bay, Chula Vista, CA

• NextGen Powersports Webb Lake, Webb Lake, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports Los Angeles, Paramount, CA

• Spyke's KTM, Lafayette, IN

• Orlando Harley-Davidson South, Kissimmee, FL

• Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, Tannersville, PA

• Adventure Harley-Davidson, Dover, OH

• Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson, Cleveland, OH

• Airtec Sports Rice Lake, Rice Lake, WI

• Rubber City Harley-Davidson, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Airtec Sports Roberts, Roberts, WI

• Freedom Powersports Dallas, Dallas, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Menomonie, WI

• Freedom Powersports Denton, Denton, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Holcombe, WI

• Freedom Powersports Decatur, Decatur, TX

• Airtec Sports Birchwood, Birchwood, WI

• Freedom Powersports Farmers Branch, Farmers Branch, TX

• Extreme Power Sports, Opelika, AL

• Freedom Powersports Hurst, Hurst, TX

• Republic of Texas Indian Motorcycle, McKinney, TX

• Freedom Powersports Lewisville, Lewisville, TX

• Extreme Motorcycles, Columbus, GA

• Freedom Powersports Weatherford, Weatherford, TX

• Big Tex Indian Motorcycle, Denton, TX

• Powersports Plus, Americus, GA

• BMW Fort Worth, Hurst, TX

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Miami, FL

• BMW Motorcycles Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Rocket City Indian Motorcycle, Huntsville, AL

• Freedom Powersports McDonough, McDonough, GA

We're still over a month away, so we'll look forward to seeing your dealership's name here in the coming weeks.