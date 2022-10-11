Dealership spreads awareness for fellow motorcycle shop following fire

Eleven 10 Moto Garage, a member-based motorcycle storage and workshop space in Chandler, Arizona, was severely damaged by a fire the night of Oct. 6. Collectibles and many valuable items were destroyed by the fire.

RideNow Chandler reached out on social media to spread the word and ask for help. The dealership shared the Instagram post below, providing information about the fire, how badly it affected the garage and the Go Fund Me link for the garage.

It's great to see powersports businesses supporting each other, especially during crucial times for shops like Eleven 10 Moto Garage. Check out the Instagram post below: