Accelerate Conference to have dealerships from 26 states, Canada represented

With Pioneer Motorsport in Chaffee, New York, on board for a return trip to the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, the Nov. 14-16 event at the Caribe Royale in Orlando continues to see registrations climb.

Dealerships from 26 different states and Canada will be represented at the business-building event of the year for owners, principals, GMs, department managers and more. In addition to learning from their fellow dealers doing several presentations, they'll be gathering for the Powersports Business Dealer Honors Night on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 2022 40 Under 40 Dealers, Women With Spark Dealers and Best in Class Dealerships will be honored. The Sponsor Networking lunches and receptions over the 2.5 days provide an excellent opportunity for handshakes, conversations and connections. Florida in November? Need we say more? Get booked!

The 2021 40 Under 40 Dealers in Atlanta set the bar for the program. We've already packed a much wider lens due to the size of the crew that will be in the 2022 photo in Orlando!

Pioneer joins heaps of returning shops to the conference for Year 2, including Flip My Cycle, Crossroad Powersports, Hawg Powersports, Red Hills Powersports, Logan Motorcycle Sales, Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Powersports Plus, West Virginia Motorsports, Extreme Power Sports, Sunrise Cycles, Powersports St. Augustine, G.N. Gonzales, Lang Equipment Wausau, Lang Equipment Marshfield, Lang Equipment Medford, Extreme Powersports and Mosites Motorsports. And did we mention you still have six weeks to register?!

Dealers will be gathering live to get a leg up on their future business performance during the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Dealers can learn more about the can't-miss conference of the year on their dealership's MotoTV video feed, because that's how we roll in Year 2 of the event!

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

With less than two months until the conference, owners and staff representing dealerships in 26(!) different states and Canada have registered. Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

• Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Woodstock, NB

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Marshfield, Marshfield, WI

• Pioneer Motorsport, Chaffee, NY

• Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Pensacola, FL

• Mosites Motorsports, North Versailles, PA

Here's a look at the sponsor networking room from the inaugural event in 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

And some action shots.